It’s (not) a man’s world!

In the words of James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, “It’s a man’s world” however in radiotherapy that is not the case. When I started as a student radiographer at the Middlesex Hospital in 1980, I was certainly a rarity and when I sat my DCR finals in a room at Queens Square in London in 1982 there were just two other male radiotherapy radiography students (one whom I am still in contact with to this day and is still working clinically in radiotherapy) from all the London and regional hospitals taking part. I realise things have changed for the better now but I still can’t get the recently announced initiative by Sheffield Hallam University to address the issue of a lack of male therapeutic radiographers out of my head. Added to the recent proposal to ask members of the armed services to step in to stem the flow of shortages in the profession and for CRUK to look to further address the need for far many more in the near future, I wanted to spend more time here evaluating and documenting my thoughts to see if we are missing something.

The question that I keep asking myself and the answer to this I believe will help to fundamentally shape how we get firstly more men into the profession and secondly, 2000 more therapeutic radiographers by 2027.

How did you become student therapeutic radiographer?

1. By accident or by chance

2. By design or planned

If the majority of people get into radiotherapy as part of a long-term plan and wanted to be a therapeutic radiographer, we are doing our job properly, if most people end up in the profession by chance then perhaps, we are not. I am sure there are lots of ways of asking this question but this simple poll might go a long way to tell us where we need focus our attention.

As mentioned in my first blog in January I got into radiotherapy completely by chance when my father was walking home from the BBC with a consultant Neurologist at the Middlesex. They often shared their tube journey into London and my dad was asked if I fancied being a therapeutic radiographer, there were some spaces and I needed to decide in a matter of weeks if so. My A level results were not as I expected and so was essentially “between jobs” but that’s history now and within a few weeks I started and was thrown into the deep end, working in the planning department in my first week.

Being a man in a mainly female environment.

One comment that I still remember clearly today for some reason, was put to me in 1981 when working on our only Linac where cleaning and especially dusting the machine regularly was a prophylactic measure to reduce down time and for some reason, on that particular day I was apparently “not dusting well enough” and it was suggested that as a “male” radiography student was dusting below me? This form of reverse sexism, if that is what it was (which according to Wikipedia does or did exist!) was not an issue that greatly worried me and I formed long lasting relationships with many of my female colleagues and even married one!

Once qualified occasionally some patients would ask if they could have a female radiographer rather than be treated by me and on our Mobetron Cobalt Unit where the majority of breast cases where treated our then radiotherapy service manager often put myself and our other male radiographer from New Zealand on the same rota, explaining that they would not get their treatment if they objected to being treated by two men. Would these issues increase as more men come on board and what is now acceptable and why, I guess religious beliefs would be one thing that supersedes this now.

What can we do?

A Cancer Research UK paper published this recently suggested that an 80% growth of therapeutic radiographer is required in 2017 or an additional 2000 people.

A Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) research project has also now been launched to look at how to attract more men to become therapeutic radiographers.

