Tim Farron urges Government to ‘stop lives being unnecessarily lost’ by bringing forward SABR treatment rollout

AN MP has called for a quicker rollout of new radiotherapy treatment to deal with the waiting list for cancer treatment caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to ‘stop lives being unnecessarily lost’.

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, pressed ministers on the issue in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon. He urged the rollout of stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) treatment be brought forward.

SABR is described by Macmillan Cancer Support as ‘a way of giving radiotherapy to precisely target certain cancers’. The charity says it can be given with fewer treatments than standard radiotherapy

Further information released in the UK press recently states ‘Patients want the best treatment,’ says Dr Jeanette Dickson, President of the Royal College of Radiologists and a consultant lung oncologist

