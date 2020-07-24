RadPro 365 Live News-Zone for July 2020

News-Zone Focus

Innovations in Radiotherapy

Our leading monthly industry profile of the latest products and services in radiotherapy.

This month we feature Mevion Medical Systems

NEW MEVION PROTON COUCHTOP

CIVCO’S UNIVERSAL COUCHTOP VALIDATED BY MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS

The full line of Proton Series products are available on MEVION S250 Series Systems.

CIVCO Radiotherapy and Mevion Medical Systems are pleased to announce that Universal Couchtop™ is now validated and available on MEVION S250™ Series Proton Therapy Systems. The Universal Couchtop allows use of CIVCO’s full line of ProtonSeries™ products, including the ProForm™ head & neck immobilization solution.

The ProForm extension accepts a full range of thermoplastic mask options designed to meet the unique requirements of proton therapy. ProForm also features geometry that allows for direct access to effectively treat CNS patients with a large homogeneous treatment area. Utilizing the Universal Couchtop allows dosimetric consistency with CT SIM, photon, and proton treatment compatible models, improving clinic workflow.

Read more: https://www.mevion.com/newsroom/press-releases/civcos-universal-couchtop-validated-mevion-medical-systems

Contact details: Melanie Benton, Sr. Marketing Project Manager

mbenton@mevion.com

News-Zone comment and analysis

Monthly Blog. A radiographer’s life. A 40-year career in radiotherapy.

The July blog written for RadPro by Duncan Hynd

The recent VE Day 75th anniversary was celebrated with bunting, street parties and non-socially distanced Congas. At the end of the actual war in Europe the use of ticker tape was more popular. However, the use of paper computer program tape to mark this event would have been far more appropriate!

Read more: http://www.radpro.eu/2020/07/03/july-blog/

Question of the month

Should SABR treatments be “rolled-out” nationally right now due to the coronavirus crisis?

AN MP has called for a quicker rollout of new radiotherapy treatment to deal with the waiting list for cancer treatment caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to ‘stop lives being unnecessarily lost’.

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, pressed ministers on the issue in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon. He urged the rollout of stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) treatment be brought forward.

SABR is described by Macmillan Cancer Support as ‘a way of giving radiotherapy to precisely target certain cancers’. The charity says it can be given with fewer treatments than standard radiotherapy

https://www.thewestmorlandgazette.co.uk/news/18547140.tim-farron-urges-government-stop-lives-unnecessarily-lost-bringing-forward-sabr-treatment-rollout/

Our YouRad Opinion RT Poll simply asks: Should SABR treatments be “rolled-out” nationally right now due to the coronavirus crisis Yes or No

To take part in our YouRad radiotherapy poll and survey site click here: http://www.radpro.eu/2020/07/01/sabr/

Did you know?

…About the Pelvic Radiation Disease Association?

The Pelvic Radiation Disease Association (PRDA) estimates that 100,000 people in the UK have some form of Pelvic Radiation Disease (PRD) and is raising awareness amongst therapeutic radiographers and oncologists about the condition and the resources available to help manage the symptoms and support patients.

PRD is defined as one or more ongoing symptoms that may affect people who have previously had radiotherapy for cancers of the colon, rectum, anus, prostate, testes, bladder, cervix and womb. It can cause people to experience pain, swelling, bleeding and problems such as needing frequent, urgent access to a toilet, chronic fatigue, sleep disturbance and feeling unable to live a normal life. In the worst cases, patients are unable to leave their homes as a result of unpredictable continence issues. The knock-on effect on personal relationships and finances can be life-changing.

Read more: http://www.radpro.eu/the-pelvic-radiation-disease-association/

Editor’s comment

Following the recent BBC Panorama documentary called “Britain’s Cancer Crisis” a petition has been launched to ensure the Government gets all cancer services back up and running urgently now lockdown has eased.

The program was a very moving, insightful and challenging look at the impact of Covid-19 on cancer patients, radiotherapy and chemotherapy services, exploring the reasons why the shutdown occurred, the collateral damage of this and if it was necessary at all.

There is also now evidence that over 3 million people have missed screening, GP checks, tests and treatment for cancer during lockdown.

This initiative has at the time of writing has gathered over 175,000 signatures now and is hugely supported by us at RadPro. You can read more here and sign the petition by clicking on the link supplied.

Petition: Stop unnecessary cancer deaths caused by the COVID disruptions and save thousands of lives

A PETITION to stop tens of thousands of coronavirus-linked cancer deaths has reached 145,000 in 48 hours. The appeal was launched by the family of stage 4 bowel cancer patient Kelly Smith, who died after her chemo was stopped during lockdown.

Bowel cancer patient Kelly Smith was just 31 when she died after her chemotherapy was stopped during lockdown. Her parents Mandy and Craig Russell are calling on the Government to get services back up and running now to avoid further tragedies.

Sun columnist and mum-of-two Deborah James, 38, was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer three years ago, brought light to Kelly’s story last week on BBC Panorama’s programme Britain’s Cancer Crisis.

Kelly was one of her best friends and Deborah has been left terrified at the growing cancer crisis the country faces in the aftermath of Covid.

Read more: https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/12107593/petition-stop-coronavirus-cancer-deaths-mum-died-lockdown/

Sign here: https://www.change.org/p/the-secretary-of-state-for-health-matt-hancock-stop-unnecessary-cancer-deaths-caused-by-the-covid-disruptions-and-save-thousands-of-lives

UK and World News

What we’re reading. Our curated news feed

What we’re reading from partner companies in radiotherapy:

IntraOp and OSU Announce Collaboration in FLASH

New Technology and Research has potential to transform the fundamentals of radiation oncology unlocking new opportunities for cancer patients.

Read more: https://intraop.com/news-events/intraop-and-osu-announce-collaboration-in-flash-radiotherapy/

Further clinical implementation of deep learning segmentation in treatment planning system RayStation takes place at Leeds Cancer Centre

RaySearch Laboratories AB announces that its advanced deep learning segmentation functionality for lung delineation in breast radiation therapy has been carried out using treatment planning system RayStation at Leeds Cancer Centre in the UK.

Read more: https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2020/further-clinical-implementation-of-deep-learning-segmentation-in-treatment-planning-system-raystation-takes-place-at-leeds-cancer-centre/

RaySearch and TAE Life Sciences announce agreement on RayStation support for the Alphabeam System for BNCT

RaySearch Laboratories AB has entered into a licensing and distribution agreement with TAE Life Sciences, manufacturer of the Alphabeam™ System for boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT).

Read more: https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2020/raysearch-and-tae-life-sciences-announce-agreement-on-raystation-support-for-the-alphabeam-system-for-bnct/

MOSAIQ Oncology Analytics unlocks business and clinical insights for academic radiation oncology program

Center improves timeliness, increases referrals with MOA

Read more: https://focus.elekta.com/2020/07/mosaiq-oncology-analytics-unlocks-business-and-clinical-insights-for-academic-radiation-oncology-program/

Cyprus clinic reaping the rewards of greater SRS positioning freedom

German Oncology Center’s HexaPOD evo RT system supports sub-millimetric precision in intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery cases

Read more: https://focus.elekta.com/2020/07/cyprus-clinic-reaping-the-rewards-of-greater-srs-positioning-freedom/

Taking a “smart” approach to care management

Busy RT clinic streamlines workflows with MOSAIQ SmartClinic

Read more: https://focus.elekta.com/2020/07/taking-a-smart-approach-to-care-management/

Mevion Medical Systems announced today that patient treatment has commenced on the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® at the S. Lee Kling Proton Therapy Center at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The new proton therapy system is located directly next to the first system, which was installed in 2013. Mevion is the only proton therapy provider capable of offering a truly modular room-by-room or 1+1 expansion.

Read more: https://www.mevion.com/newsroom/press-releases/second-mevion-proton-system-installed-siteman-cancer-center-additional

What we’re reading in the press and international media, some selected thought-provoking stories:

Once a relic of medical history, radiation emerges as an intriguing — and divisive — treatment for Covid-19

Back in 2013, toxicologist Edward Calabrese and a colleague at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, were combing over a cache of century-old data on low-dose radiation therapy, hunting for evidence on the scientific idea that small doses of certain poisons might actually be beneficial.

Read more: https://www.statnews.com/2020/07/16/an-old-idea-ignites-new-debate-with-clinical-trials-testing-radiation-for-pneumonia-in-covid-19-experts-remain-divided-on-its-merits/

The Development of Radiotherapy Through AI

There are 367,167 new cases of cancer each year according to Cancer Research UK and roughly 18 million people have it globally. Yet, there is a treatment that contributes to 40% of cures and is highly effective in reducing the risk of cancer progressing onto further stages. Let’s have a look at radiotherapy and what AI is doing to help out.

Read more: https://aidaily.co.uk/articles/the-development-of-radiotherapy-through-ai

Long-term safety of radiotherapy in fewer doses for patients with early breast cancer demonstrated in 10-year study

A lower total dose of radiotherapy delivered in fewer but larger doses is as safe in the long term as breast cancer radiotherapy courses giving multiple small doses, according to the final results of a 10-year study.

Read more: https://www.icr.ac.uk/news-archive/long-term-safety-of-radiotherapy-in-fewer-doses-for-patients-with-early-breast-cancer-demonstrated-in-10-year-study

MP tables motion aimed at boosting Covid-hit cancer services

Through the motion, Mr Farron, who is also and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Radiotherapy, urged the Government to boost cancer services in order to save lives being lost because of delays to treatment caused by the pandemic.

Read more: https://www.nwemail.co.uk/news/18594576.mp-tables-motion-aimed-boosting-covid-hit-cancer-services/

Any other business…webinars, education and meetings

Mevion Industry Symposium at NAPT2020 (The National Association for Proton Therapy’s Annual Conference)

MLC BASED IMPT IN COMPLEX CLINICAL CASES

July 24, 2020 | 1:00 PM -2:00 PM EST

https://www.napt2020.com

